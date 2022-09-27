Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero Already 'Fits In So Well' Prior to Training Camp

Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 selection in this years draft averaged 20 points five rebounds and six assists in two Summer League appearances.

ORLANDO - With the excitement that surrounds any No. 1 pick, the Orlando Magic believe it has just begun building their foundation for years to come.

“Seeing [Paolo Banchero] it’s like, ‘that’s exciting’ the number one pick, it’s just gonna be a stud coming in here,” Magic guard Terrence Ross said during media day. “Even just working out with him, just seeing him with the team, he just fits in so well man, he works, he wants to get better, he understands what the situation is, so anytime you can get that it makes everybody feel good.”

With the regular season just over three weeks away, Banchero and the Magic begin training camp and practices at their brand new state-of-the-art Advent Health Training Center.

After being selected with the top pick during June 23rd’s NBA Draft, Banchero played two Summer League games before being shut down.

However, the 6-10 forward has gotten plenty of opportunities during open runs to develop chemistry with his Magic teammates, who believe the Duke product is just scratching the surface of his potential.

“That kid is super talented,” Magic guard Cole Anthony said. “[Banchero] don’t even understand a lot of nuances of the game yet, we’re here playing in the open gym, and he’s scoring off straight skill and I’m like ‘dude you’re 250 pounds, hit someone’ he don’t even understand how to use his body yet.

“He’s already so effective without even doing that. When he learns these little nuances of the game that will just make it so much easier for him.”

Banchero and his Magic counterparts will look to improve on their 22-60 campaign a year ago when the season opens October 19th against the Detroit Pistons.

