Magic's Banchero, Wagner Outduel LeBron, Luka-led Lakers, 116-108
ORLANDO, Fla. –– Whenever Los Angeles is involved, the stars ususally come out to play. Monday night in the Kia Center was no different.
With newest Orlando Magic Hall of Fame inductee Dwight Howard watching along (more on that below), Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner – the Magic's modern-day ringleaders – outdueled LeBron James, Luka Doncic and the visiting Los Angeles Lakers in a 118-106 victory.
The Magic got 30-point nights from Wagner (32 points, eight assists) and Banchero (30, seven rebounds) each, shooting a combined 22-of-43 from the field. while James and Doncic tallied 56 total points on 18-of-41 shooting.
Orlando got complimentary scoring from Anthony Black (17 points, 7-of-10 shooting) and Wendell Carter Jr. (12), who joined Banchero and Wagner in double figures. Overall, the Magic made 15 threes in the victory.
With the result, the Magic have won consecutive games without a week's break betwen them for the first time since before Christmas.
Orlando, now 34-38, swept the season series versus the Lakers for the first time since the 2018-19 season. Monday's result also spoiled the return of former Magic draft pick JJ Redick's return to the building – this time as a coach.
The Magic did it with an overpowering third quarter, outscoring the Lakers 34-18 in the 12 minutes after halftime. Orlando is now 11-6 since Christmas when winning the third quarter.
Dwight Howard
Before Monday's game, the Magic honored franchise legend Dwight Howard by inducting him as the 13th member to the team's Hall of Fame.
In addition to the ceremony, Howard was recognized at midcourt between the first and second quarter of Monday night's game by team ownership. Fans in attendance greeted him warmly with applause.
During his eight years in Orlando, Howard was a six-time All-Star and All-NBA performer, including five first-team nods; three-time Defensive Player of the Year, and a runner-up for MVP in 2010-11. He led the league four times in rebounds and twice in blocks during his time with the franchise.
He leads the franchise all-time in points, rebounds, blocks, made free throws and minutes played. Howard is also a 2025 finalist for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
Up Next
The Magic take on the Charlotte Hornets Tuesday, March 25 at 7 p.m. ET on the second night of a back-to-back.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- PACE VITAL TO RETURNING TO WINNING WAYS AT HOME: How the Magic's up-tempo attack has helped Orlando find success on offense. CLICK HERE
- PAOLO'S CONFIDENCE AT 'ALL-TIME-HIGH': Paolo Banchero is playing the best basketball of his career. Has his third-year leap fully come to fruition? CLICK HERE
- LATEST MAGIC NOTEBOOK: Why zone defense has frustrated the Magic and how the roles for Orlando bigs could fluctuate down the stretch. CLICK HERE
- SHOOTING, MISTAKES DETERMINE MAGIC'S CEILING: Orlando is far and away the NBA's least-accurate three-point shooting team. That makes margin for error slim, and that haunts the Magic. CLICK HERE
- AB THE X-FACTOR?: Second-year pro Anthony Black's year has been up and down, but the ups translate more directly to wins. Can the Magic unlock his consistency? CLICK HERE
- TDS STAYS THE COURSE: Tristan da Silva has had plenty of changes to adapt to in his rookie season. CLICK HERE
- AGGRESSION KEY FOR SUPPORTING CAST: The players around Magic stars Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner need to tap into the aggression they showed Sunday, one player said. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.