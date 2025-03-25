Banchero, Wagner Outduel LeBron, Luka; Magic Beat Lakers 118-106
ORLANDO, Fla. –– Whenever Los Angeles is involved, the stars usually come out to play. Monday night at the Kia Center was no different.
With Orlando Magic Hall of Fame inductee Dwight Howard in attendance, current team leaders Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner outplayed NBA royalty LeBron James, Luka Doncic and the visiting Los Angeles Lakers in a 118-106 victory.
The Magic got 62 points from Wagner (32 points, eight assists) and Banchero (30, seven rebounds), who shot a combined 22-of-43 from the field
It was the third time this season and fourth in Wagner and Banchero's career that each player has scored 30 or more points in a game.
Orlando got complementary scoring from Anthony Black (17 points, 7-of-10 shooting) and Wendell Carter Jr. (12). The Magic also made 15 made threes.
The Magic won consecutive games without a week's break between them for the first time since before Christmas.
Orlando, 34-38, swept the season series with the Lakers for the first time since the 2018-19 season. Monday's result also spoiled the return of former Magic draft pick JJ Redick's return to Orlando — this time as a coach.
The Magic did it with an overpowering third quarter, outscoring the Lakers 34-18. Orlando is 11-6 since Christmas when winning the third quarter.
Dwight Howard
Before Monday's game, the Magic honored franchise legend Dwight Howard as the 13th member of the team's Hall of Fame.
Howard also was recognized at midcourt between the first and second quarters . Fans greeted him warmly with applause.
During his eight years in Orlando, Howard was a six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA first-teamer; three-time Defensive Player of the Year; and a runner-up for league most valuable player in 2010-11. As a Magic player, he led the league four times in rebounds and twice in blocks.
He leads the franchise all-time in points, rebounds, blocks, made free throws and minutes played. Howard is also a 2025 finalist for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
Up Next
The Magic take on the Charlotte Hornets Tuesday, March 25, at 7 p.m. ET on the second night of a back-to-back.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- PACE VITAL TO RETURNING TO WINNING WAYS AT HOME: How the Magic's up-tempo attack has helped Orlando find success on offense. CLICK HERE
- PAOLO'S CONFIDENCE AT 'ALL-TIME-HIGH': Paolo Banchero is playing the best basketball of his career. Has his third-year leap fully come to fruition? CLICK HERE
- LATEST MAGIC NOTEBOOK: Why zone defense has frustrated the Magic and how the roles for Orlando bigs could fluctuate down the stretch. CLICK HERE
- SHOOTING, MISTAKES DETERMINE MAGIC'S CEILING: Orlando is far and away the NBA's least-accurate three-point shooting team. That makes margin for error slim, and that haunts the Magic. CLICK HERE
- AB THE X-FACTOR?: Second-year pro Anthony Black's year has been up and down, but the ups translate more directly to wins. Can the Magic unlock his consistency? CLICK HERE
- TDS STAYS THE COURSE: Tristan da Silva has had plenty of changes to adapt to in his rookie season. CLICK HERE
- AGGRESSION KEY FOR SUPPORTING CAST: The players around Magic stars Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner need to tap into the aggression they showed Sunday, one player said. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.