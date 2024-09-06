WATCH: Paolo Banchero Shares Highlights from Jordan China Tour
As August flipped to September, Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero spent time with some of his fellow NBA stars signed to Jordan Brand.
Joined by Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, the quarter toured through Shanghai and Beijing on a "groundbreaking" tour aimed at globalizing the game.
On Friday, Banchero shared a video to his Instagram documenting some of the highlights from his time on the tour, which included him meeting fans, visiting the Great Wall of China and having a new personal logo revealed by the brand.
Take a look at what Banchero himself called an "unforgettable experience":
Banchero and the Magic begin training camp October 1, where he'll enter year three with big personal goals and larger team aspirations.
