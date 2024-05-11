The Magic Insider

Magic PF Paolo Banchero Has 'Limitless' Potential

Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero showed how good he can be in his second NBA season.

Jeremy Brener

May 3, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) warms up before game
May 3, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) warms up before game / Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

ORLANDO — Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero officially turned into the star many expected him to become in the 2023-24 season.

Banchero, 21, averaged 22.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game this season for the Magic as he led the team to its first playoff berth since 2020. Orlando was one win away from the second round, the closest the franchise has advanced in the postseason since 2010, and Banchero was a big reason why.

"Despite having no spacing to speak of and little scoring support, the 21-year-old has established himself as one of the league's premier players on the offensive end. He just became only the eighth player to amass 3,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 700 assists over his first two seasons," Bleacher Report writes.

"Sure, Banchero could up his shooting rates and trim his turnovers a bit, but he's operating within one of the league's worst offensive ecosystems. Also, he is 21 years old and will be until November. His growth potential is limitless."

If Banchero can bring the Magic to these heights this early in his career, imagine how far he can take them when he gets into his prime. That alone should give the Magic hope for a very long time.

Related stories on the Orlando Magic:

  • INGLES' IMPACT: Veteran guard Joe Ingles made an impact in his first season with the Orlando Magic and has a team option for next season. CLICK HERE
  • WELTMAN WILDLY IMPRESSED WITH PAOLO: Paolo Banchero’s growth in his second season helped guide the Orlando Magic to their best season since 2011 and first playoff appearance since 2020. CLICK HERE
  • MAGIC A FREE AGENCY DESTINATION: After making the playoffs for the first time since 2020 and earning the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs, the Orlando Magic could make some noise. CLICK HERE
Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.