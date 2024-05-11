Magic PF Paolo Banchero Has 'Limitless' Potential
ORLANDO — Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero officially turned into the star many expected him to become in the 2023-24 season.
Banchero, 21, averaged 22.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game this season for the Magic as he led the team to its first playoff berth since 2020. Orlando was one win away from the second round, the closest the franchise has advanced in the postseason since 2010, and Banchero was a big reason why.
"Despite having no spacing to speak of and little scoring support, the 21-year-old has established himself as one of the league's premier players on the offensive end. He just became only the eighth player to amass 3,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 700 assists over his first two seasons," Bleacher Report writes.
"Sure, Banchero could up his shooting rates and trim his turnovers a bit, but he's operating within one of the league's worst offensive ecosystems. Also, he is 21 years old and will be until November. His growth potential is limitless."
If Banchero can bring the Magic to these heights this early in his career, imagine how far he can take them when he gets into his prime. That alone should give the Magic hope for a very long time.
