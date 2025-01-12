Magic-76ers Injury Report: Who's In, Who's Out for Sunday?
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers conclude their four-game season series on Sunday evening. Tipoff is at 6 p.m. ET from the Kia Center.
Orlando, 22-18 this season, enters after back-to-back losses on Thursday to Minnesota and Friday to Milwaukee. In the latter contest, however, an injury-riddled Orlando squad got back Paolo Banchero for the first time in 35 games – a welcome sign for a team searching for health. They did, however, fall to fifth in the East with Friday's result.
Philadelphia comes in on the heels of an ugly loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday evening. They're starting to get healthy as well, but at 15-21, the 76ers are still on the outside looking in of the East Play-In. They currently stand 11th in the East.
Orlando has won two of the three matchups this season.
Before the close their season series, here's the latest on player health and status for each team.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Probable (sore left knee)
- Gary Harris: OUT (left hamstring strain)
- Jett Howard: Questionable (left ankle sprain)
- Mac McClung: OUT (G League)
- Jalen Suggs: OUT (low back strain)
- Franz Wagner: OUT (torn right oblique)
- Moe Wagner: OUT (torn left ACL)
This is the first injury report since Oct. 31, 2024 that hasn't featured Banchero for the Magic.
Caldwell-Pope left Friday's game vs. the Bucks in the second quarter and did not return with a sore left knee, but he's probable to play versus the Sixers.
Howard is questionable after limping off at the end of the third quarter Friday night, diagnosed with a left ankle sprain. He's questionable to play on Sunday evening.
Franz Wagner is missing his 16th game after tearing his right oblique Dec. 6 in the last meeting between these two teams.
Moe Wagner tore his ACL in his left knee on Dec. 21. He had successful surgery to repair it on Jan. 8.
Suggs will miss his fifth game after suffering a low back strain Jan. 3 at Toronto.
Harris will miss his sixth straight game after re-aggravating a left hamstring strain that cost him 13 games through November and December.
Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report
- Joel Embiid: Questionable (left foot sprain, right sinus fracture)
- Andre Drummond: OUT (left toe sprain)
- Kyle Lowry: OUT (right hip sprain)
- KJ Martin: OUT (left foot stress reaction)
- Jared McCain: OUT (left knee meniscus surgery)
Embiid has missed the last three games due to injury. He's played just 13 games so far this season.
Drummond has missed the last three games as well, appearing in 26 games this season.
McCain had season-ending surgery on Thursday to repair a torn left meniscus.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- BANCHERO'S RETURN, MINUTE-BY-MINUTE: The key moments that bulleted Paolo Banchero's return back to the floor. CLICK HERE
- PAOLO GETS UNDERTAKER INTRO: See the introduction for Paolo Banchero in his first game back from injury. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC-BUCKS RECAP: Paolo Banchero's 34-point return was the headlining act, but Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard's 70 combined points stole the show – and win – in Friday night's clash. CLICK HERE
- 'THE RULER'S BACK': Banchero was upgraded to available for the first time in over 10 weeks Friday. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC EAGER FOR TRANSITION PERIOD WITH BANCHERO BACK: "That's a franchise guy," Cole Anthony said. "We want him on the court." CLICK HERE
- BANCHERO, WAGNER MAINTAIN TOP 10 IN ALL-STAR VOTING: Second returns for All-Star weekend fan voting revealed Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner's status to be unchanged. CLICK HERE
- LATEST ON SUGGS, MOE WAGNER: The Magic have updates regarding the health of Jalen Suggs and Moe Wagner. CLICK HERE
- WCJ 'GETTING [HIS] SWAG BACK': Wendell Carter Jr.'s role has fluctuated so far in his seventh NBA season, but he's "starting to get [his] swag back." CLICK HERE
- FRANZ'S PATIENCE PIVOTAL AS HE PROVIDES INJURY UPDATE: A little over four weeks after Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner tore his right oblique, he told locker room reporters that his status is "a weird spot" to be in: feeling better but knowing he must be patient in his recovery process. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S 2024-25 SCHEDULE: See the complete slate for the Orlando Magic in 2024-25 and all the details – dates, locations, TV, tip times, and more – that you need to know. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.