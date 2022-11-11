Phoenix Suns vs. Orlando Magic: 3 Things to Watch

The Orlando Magic (3-9) welcomes Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns (8-3) in hopes of starting its first winning streak of the year.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (3-9) defeated the Dallas Mavericks (6-5) Wednesday night 94-87 behind a strong defensive performance.

Now, the team will host another top Western Conference team with one of the most electric offensive weapons in the association in Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.

Here are three things to watch when the Magic host this interconference showdown.

Can Orlando Lockdown on Defense Once Again?

Entering Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, the Magic had been allowing 130 points per game over its past two contests.

And it looked like there would be a high-scoring contest once more following the first half against Dallas after 54 points at the break.

But a dominant defensive job, most notably a shutdown fourth quarter, limited Dallas to just 33 total second half points.

Luka Doncic, entering the contest averaging over 36 points per game, was held to a season-low 24 points on 9 of 29 from the field.

"[Doncic] was our focus coming into the game," Magic foward Chuma Okeke said. "He's one of the best in the league, scoring, passing, all of that."

"We had a specific gameplan of what we wanted to do which was pressure him and not make nothing easy."

Orlando will have its hands full once again taking on Devin Booker who's currently on piece to averaging career-highs in points and three point percentage.

Will Paolo Banchero Suit Up?

No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero missed his first career game with an ankle sprain on Wednesday and has officially been ruled to questionable against the Suns.

“He’ll be day-to-day,” head coach Jamahl Mosley said. “He’s moving around a little bit but probably more sore than anything.”

Orlando's leading scorer at 23.5 points per game, Banchero rolled the ankle late in Monday's game against the Houston Rockets.

Despite not finishing the game, the rookie points leader finished with 30 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists on 8 of 16 shooting.

If Orlando is without Banchero once more, the team will need to search for offense elsewhere as they did Wednesday night - with five players cracking double digit points.

Can the Magic Start Its First Winning Streak of the Season?

Victors of two of their last four games, Orlando has an opportunity to start a winning streak for the first time this season.

With several of its games up to this point coming down the wire, the Magic will need to close the game just as they did on Wednesday.

"We have everything to prove in this league as a group," Franz Wagner said. "As a group we weren't satisfied the other day against Houston and we really wanted to come out and show what we're about.

"We gotta continue to get better at finishing games and playing through mistakes. As a young team obviously mistakes are gonna be apart of it."

The team will certainly have its handful against Phoenix - the second best plus/minus club in the association at +9.2.

Tipoff against the Suns is set for 7:00 p.m.

