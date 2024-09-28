Orlando Magic Players, Coach Attend Saturday's UCF-Colorado Football Game
ORLANDO, Fla. –– Although the Orlando Magic season is just about to get underway with training camp approaching in just a few days, the team bonding activities are already underway.
Numerous Magic players are already in Orlando, spending time working out with team-organized activity commencing Tuesday. But their off-court activities took them to the sidelines of the Bounce House on Saturday, where many players and coaches were seen at FBC Mortgage Stadium for the Colorado-UCF football game.
UCF was the host of FOX's kickoff show, Big Noon Kickoff, for the showdown between the Knights and coach Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes in the Big XII. The game was slated to kick off at 3:30 p.m., but weather pushed the start back about an hour.
That didn't deter the guys from showing out in support of both teams. Yes, both teams. Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley and rookie wing Tristan da Silva are CU alums, so they were sporting the gear of their alma mater on Saturday.
Among the group that appeared to be joining Mosley and da Silva were:
- Paolo Banchero, fresh after the first day of his youth camp earlier that morning
- Jalen Suggs
- Cole Anthony
- Wendell Carter Jr.
- Franz Wagner
- Mo Wagner
- Trevelin Queen
- Caleb Houstan
Second-year guard Anthony Black was also supporting his former school, but not in Orlando –– Black posted on his Instagram that he was at the Arkansas-Texas A&M game in Arlington, Texas, to support his Razorbacks.
The Magic are holding their annual media day on Monday, Sept. 30, and training camp opens the next day.
