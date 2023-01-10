Magic vs. Trail Blazers: 3 Big Things to Watch

The Orlando Magic (15-26) looks to bounce back tonight with a road test against the Portland Trail Blazers (19-20).

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic won't have much time to dwell on its last time out, getting right back on the court tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Following a blowout loss last night to the hands of the Sacramento Kings, the Magic continues on its five-game West Coast road trip.

The Trail Blazers will also look to change its recent fortune, dropping three straight contests, with the most recent coming Sunday to the Toronto Raptors.

Here are three things to watch as both teams look to pick up much-needed victories...

The Return of Bol Bol

The Most Improved Player of Year contender cleared the league's health and safety protocols on Monday and is expected to return to the court tonight.

Bol, who missed the Magic's previous four games after landing in the protocols last Tuesday.

In the midst of a breakout season, the 23-year-old has started 32 of his 37 games this season while averaging 12 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks.

The addition of Bol back into the lineup will provide some much needed length and versatility for Orlando.

Execution on Defense

Since the return of Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony, the Magic's key to success has been its execution on defense.

Over the past 15 games, the Magic ranks 7th in OPP FG%, 4th in OPP OREB and 11th in OPP 3P%.

However, in last nights game against the Kings you wouldn't have been able to guess that.

Not only did Sacramento erupt for 136 points, while tying a franchise record for three-pointers made in the 25-point victory.

Will Portland Be at Full Strength?

The Trail Blazers may be without two of their defensive and rebounding specialists against the Magic.

Gary Payton II, who missed the first two and a half months of the season recovering from abdominal surgery in the offseason, made his long awaited season debut last Monday against the Detroit Pistons.

Unfortunately for Payton, the defensive specialist suffered a sprained right ankle in that game, which has forced him to miss the previous three games.

For Nurkic, the big man and rebounding specialist continues dealing with a non-COVID illness, but has not missed game due to it thus far.

Both players are listed as probable heading into the game.

Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. EST.

