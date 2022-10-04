Magic Opener Spoiled By Turnovers: 'It's Preseason, That's What We're Gonna Do'

The Orlando Magic committed 25 turnovers in its preseason opener loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

ORLANDO - They call it preseason for a reason.

The Orlando Magic looked about as rusty as one should expect in its first preseason game of the calendar year on Monday, falling to the Memphis Grizzlies 109-97.

Besides the opening possession where No. 1 Paolo Banchero intercepted a Grizzlies pass and laid it in on the end other, the Magic trailed for the entirety of the game, while also committing 25 turnovers.

"Just kind of the lack of every playing super organized basketball like this," Magic guard Cole Anthony said. "In practice we haven't really scrimmaged too much and honestly we've had limited practice time too so that's probably a big testament to that.

"It's preseason, that's what we're gonna do."

Anthony led the way for Orlando scoring 17 points (6-10, 4-8 on threes), followed by Mo Wagner (15 points), R.J Hampton (14 points and seven assists) and Terrence Ross (12 points).

For Banchero, the No. 1 pick showed glimpses of why the Magic selected him first overall, but like his teammates struggled with efficiency all night, scoring 8 points on 2 of 8 shooting and four turnovers.

Shooting percentages aside, this was a monumental moment in Banchero's career along with the Magic front office members who selected him.

"Obviously, it's something I've been waiting for a while," Banchero said prior to tip-off. "Excited to get on an NBA court in an NBA arena and just play a game. I've been waiting for a long time. Summer league was a step, but wasn't the real thing."

Markelle Fultz (big toe), Gary Harris (left knee), Jonathan Isaac (left knee), Admiral Schofield (left knee) and Franz Wagner (rest) did not suit up in Monday's game.

The Magic return to action Thursday night against the San Antonio Spurs on the road. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.



