Magic Pull Off Win After Raptors Late Push

The Toronto Raptors fought, but the Orlando Magic grabbed the big win Friday.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (7-20) is celebrating a win streak after beating the Toronto Raptors (13-13) by a score of 113-109 Friday night at Amway Center.

The win comes less than a week after the Raptors beat the Magic by double digits in Toronto.

The Magic led by as much as 20, but the Raptors failed to give in and pressured Orlando to earn the win.

The Raptors tied the game at 109 with less than a minute to go, but Fred VanVleet failed to hit his second free throw to take the lead. On the ensuing possession, Franz Wagner cleaned up a miss from Markelle Fultz and put it back in the basket for the most crucial of his 34 points.

Wagner dazzled throughout the game, leading the offensive firepower early on.

On the defensive end, the Magic needed one last stop and got one from Paolo Banchero, who brought down the game-winning rebound. Banchero sunk his final two free throws to ice the game and give him 23 points for the night.

The Raptors were led by Pascal Siakam, who scored a game-high 36 points.

The two teams will play once more Sunday night at Amway Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

