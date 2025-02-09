Magic Rally, Beat Spurs 112-111 on Paolo Banchero's Late Winner
ORLANDO, Fla. – Paolo Banchero, by his standards, had been quiet for three quarters.
Franz Wagner carried the Orlando Magic's offensive load most of the night. But when closing time came, Banchero answered the call.
Banchero scored nine points in the final quarter, including a fallaway jumper with 24.7 seconds remaining to give Orlando a one-point lead.
When Victor Wembanyama's last-second shot missed, the Magic had a 112-111 victory.
For Orlando, Franz Wagner scored a game-high 33 points and added 12 rebounds — his third double-double this season.
Banchero finished with 17 points and nine rebounds. Anthony Black (20 points, 8-of-9 shooting), Jonathan Isaac (14) and Cole Anthony (13) finished in double figures beside Wagner.
Orlando got one of the league's first looks at the Spurs' pairing of De'Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama — a "very dangerous combination," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said pregame.
While the Magic did a good job of keeping Fox in check, Wembanyama posted 18 points, nine rebounds, four steals and four blocks. Devin Vassell's 25 points led a group of five double-digit scorers.
Magic guard Jalen Suggs sat out a seventh consecutive game as he continues to deal with a left quad contusion.
Up Next
The Magic host the Atlanta Hawks Monday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. ET.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- MAGIC'S MONTH AT HOME COMES AT RIGHT TIME: The key to capitalizing on 10 home games in the next month? "Embracing each moment." CLICK HERE
- MAGIC SIGN FINAL TWO-WAY: Osceola guard Ethan Thompson signed with Orlando on a two-way deal Friday night. CLICK HERE
- WELTMAN EXPLAINS MAGIC'S QUIET DEADLINE: After not making a move at the trade deadline, Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said Orlando doesn't "regard [themselves] as having to panic right now." CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.