Magic Report Cards: Moe Wagner Solidified Second Unit
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic's depth off the bench played an integral role in the team's turnaround this season, going from 34-48 to 47-35 and earning the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.
Orlando had one of the NBA's best benches — fourth in points (41.5), fourth in steals (3.3), and third in blocks (2.3) per game. The bench scoring was a five-point improvement from the 2022-23 season and forward Moe Wagner was at the core of that success, setting career highs in points per game (10.9) and games played (80), the most of his career.
Playing nearly a full regular season allowed Wagner to set career highs in total rebounds (347), including offensive rebounds (117), assists (96), steals (39), and blocks (21). But beyond the career-best statistics, Wagner's efficiency made a huge jump.
In 17.7 minutes per game, Wagner shot 60.1 percent from the field, more than 10 percentage points better than his 2022-23 season. The elder brother of Franz Wagner also improved defensively, as his defensive rating dropped 1.8 points to a career-best 111.7.
In the Magic's first-round series in the Eastern Conference Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Moe averaged 6.3 points on 44.4 percent shooting and 4.4 rebounds per game.
Best performance: One of the Magic's biggest wins of the season came on Nov. 24 when they used a dominant second half to roll past the Boston Celtics 113-96 in an In-Season Tournament game at the Kia Center. Moe was the engine that made Orlando go, as he torched his former team with a team-high 27 points on 9-of-13 shooting. Of Moe's 27 points, 15 came in the second half, as Orlando outscored Boston 65-40 en route to its 17-point victory.
Final grade: A-
The Magic's ability to trust their bench in key moments throughout the season was pivotal to their success. Moe Wagner's performance off the bench figured heavily in that success. The Magic have an $8 million team option on Moe for next season. It should be a no-brainer that Orlando picks it up and keeps Moe for the foreseeable future.
