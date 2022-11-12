Magic Rise to Occasion, Beat Suns' Cold Shooting

The Orlando Magic won consecutive games for the first time this season, taking care of the Phoenix Suns at home.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is enjoying its first win streak of the season after dismantling the Phoenix Suns 114-97 Friday night at the Amway Center.

Playing without No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero for the second consecutive game, the Magic needed to rely on its committee approach to forge a path to victory. And that's exactly what Orlando did.

Out of the 10 players who suited up for Orlando tonight, eight of them scored eight points or more, including a team-high 20 from Wendell Carter Jr.

The Magic got in the driver's seat of the car from the beginning of the game and never allowed the Suns to escape from the passenger seat. Orlando led by six points at halftime, but allowed the lead to balloon to 13 thanks to a 29-22 third quarter.

The Suns never got close to pulling it out. Playing without Chris Paul, the Suns' offense never got into much of a rhythm and didn't gain any favors from the Magic shooting 45.5 percent from beyond the three-point line.

A win like this sparks confidence for a young Magic team looking to bounce back from a slow start to the season. By winning two games without their best player, it gives the role players an opportunity to flex their muscles and prepare themselves down the line when games grow in importance down the line.

The Magic have the weekend off, but will return to action on Monday against the Charlotte Hornets wearing the new "City Edition" jerseys. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

