Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero Nominated for NBA Award

Paolo Banchero averaged 23.6 points in three wins this week for the Orlando Magic.

ORLANDO - Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero is beginning to get some positive attention from critics around the country.

The No. 1 overall pick received his first nomination for Eastern Conference Player of the Week, according to a press release from the NBA.

This week, Banchero helped lead the Magic to an unblemished 3-0 record, beating the Atlanta Hawks at home and the Boston Celtics twice on the road. He averaged 23.6 points per game this past week, extending his streak of 20+ point performances to seven, including a 31-point showing in Sunday's win against the Celtics.

While the award was ultimately handed out to Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell in the Eastern Conference and two-time MVP Nikola Jokic was named the Western Conference winner, Banchero becomes the first rookie this season to be considered for the honor.

The only two rookies to win a Player of the Week Award in NBA history are Philadelphia 76ers point guard Michael Carter-Williams in 2013 (who also played for the Magic from 2019-21) and Shaquille O'Neal, who won the award while playing for Orlando back in 1992.

Banchero will look to continue his strong rookie campaign tonight against the Atlanta Hawks. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.