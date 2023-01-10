Magic Rookies 'Better Than Expected' So Far?

Paolo Banchero and Caleb Houstan have been crucial for the Orlando Magic so far this season.

ORLANDO - Fewer rookie classes are impressing in the NBA more than the Orlando Magic.

The Magic didn't make much of a splash in free agency, so Paolo Banchero and Caleb Houstan have played a big role in the growth of the team.

Bleacher Report identifies Banchero and Houstan as the team's top offseason pickups, and graded the Magic with an A-.

"Banchero has looked like a seasoned veteran already as a 20-year-old and should be the eventual winner of Rookie of the Year," Bleacher Report writes. "He leads the Magic in scoring (21.4 points per game) while grabbing 6.7 rebounds and handing out 3.9 assists. His shooting has only gotten better as the season has progressed, which is now up to 41.1 percent from three over his last 11 games. Orlando should be thrilled with its selection, as Banchero's combination of size, strength and athleticism is unique even in today's NBA."

Banchero has the makings of an instant star, but Houstan has also impressed in his limited role.

"Houstan is hitting 37.3 percent of his threes as a rookie in 17.4 minutes a night," Bleacher Report writes. "A bigger role awaits if the Magic move veterans like Terrence Ross and Gary Harris at the deadline. Overall, the rookies have been as good, or better, than expected thus far."

With two more top picks coming to Orlando this offseason, another Magic draft like 2022's could propel the team to return to the postseason.

