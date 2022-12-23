Spurs vs. Magic: 3 Big Things to Watch

The Orlando Magic is back home on Friday vs. San Antonio Spurs following a four-game roadtrip.

Following a successful four-game roadtrip in which they lost just one game, the Orlando Magic heads back home before Christmas to take on the San Antonio Spurs.

This is Orlando's final game before Sunday's holiday, and the team surely wants to head into the short break on a winning note.

Here are three things to watch in this interconference match-up ...

More Magic Returnees?

Orlando could make another step towards a fully healthy roster tonight as center Wendell Carter Jr. and guard Gary Harris have been moved up to questionable for tonight's game.

Carter has posted averages of 16.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists over 15 appearances this year, but plantar fascia in his right foot has sidelined the big man for just over a month.

Harris's injuries on the other hand, have limited the wing defender to just six of a possible 31 games this year.

Arthroscopic knee surgery in late August held the guard out of the first 15 games of the year before his eventual return on Nov. 18th's road win over the Chicago Bulls, before hamstring tightness sidelined him once.

Victors of seven of their last eight, the return of two integral parts of Orlando's rotation could bring even more success to the win column.

Scoring Early and Often

There are several components as to why the Magic has seen so much success over its past eight games, but one of the most notable is the complete offensive turnaround.

Over thIS span, Orlando's points per game average has jumped from 109.6 to 116.0 - good for tenth in the NBA.

Along with their free-throw percentage (84.4%), which is tied for best in the association over that span.

To make things even better, is that the Spurs are arguably the worst defensive team in the association this season.

Allowing the most points (119.7), the highest three-point percentage (38.8%) and the most assists per game (27.1), Orlando could be in store for an explosive offensive game tonight.

Who Will Have a Stronger Second Half?

A second-half surge was the key in the Magic's 116-110 victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

After trailing 64-54 at the half, Orlando proceeded to outscore Houston by 16 points over the final 24 minutes to pull off the victory.

Since dropping 11 straight from Nov. 14th to Dec. 4th, the Spurs have rattled off wins in four of their last seven games - including a 124-105 victory over Houston on Monday.

The first of three match-ups this season, this game will be a good test between two young rosters in the midst of rebuilds.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

You can follow Riley Sheppard on Twitter @RileyDSheppard.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page