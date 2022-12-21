Magic Seeks Revenge vs. Rockets: 5 Questions Ahead of Matchup

The Houston Rockets face the Orlando Magic Wednesday night. What are the biggest questions heading into the game?

The Orlando Magic is concluding its four-game road trip with a rematch against the Houston Rockets.

The Rockets got the better of the Magic last month in Orlando and are seeking a season sweep.

To learn more about the Rockets' current state of affairs, we spoke with Inside the Rockets contributor Coty Davis.

1. The Rockets shot extremely well from three in the last meeting against the Magic, but have struggled as of late. How has the offense been challenged in recent games?



The sad part about the Rockets' offensive struggles has not been due to the defensive challenges of the opposing team. Houston has done a terrible job sharing the ball and has not played like a team. During their three-game losing streak coach Stephen Silas and Jalen Green have expressed their frustration with the lack of ball movement. And it is easy to understand why, given how stagnant the offense has looked on several occasions. The lack of ball movement is the reason behind Houston shooting 13.3 percent from behind the arc during their losing skid.



2. Which player from the Rockets has surprised you the most this season?



Alperen Sengun. Not too much on the offensive end. I already knew he was a great talent on offense. But I wanted to see Sengun improve his play as a defensive player entering his second season. In the 30 games the Rockets played this season, Sengun has looked more sound with his defensive techniques. He still gets into foul trouble more often than I would like, but Sengun has made strides on defense this season.



3. What's one thing people should know about the Rockets that cannot be found in a box score?

That the Rockets are a team that will continuously fight, no matter how many points they are down. The Rockets, for some reason, normally find themselves down by double-digits early in the first quarter. But do not get too excited. Houston plays their best ball in the second and third quarters, which often leads to a comeback victory.



4. If the Rockets win tonight, what would be the reason?

If the Rockets were to win tonight's game, they need to find a way to break out of their shooting slump. Houston has been arguably the league's worst offensive team during their three-game losing skid. They have averaged 102.7 points while shooting 19.8 percent from deep and 66.2 percent from the free-throw line. Jalen Green has been the main player who has struggled the most. He is coming into this game averaging 16.7 points on an appalling 13.3 percent from behind the arc during their current skid.

5. What's your prediction for tonight's game?

Rockets 115, Magic 101

