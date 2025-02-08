Orlando Magic Sign Ethan Thompson to Two-Way Contract
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic filled their vacant two-way spot Friday night, officially announcing the signing of guard Ethan Thompson to a two-way contract.
Thompson, a 25-year-old standing 6-5 and 195 pounds, has played 30 games spanning the G League's Tip-Off Tournament and regular season with Orlando G League affiliate Osceola.
In the Tip-Off Tournament, Thompson averaged 16.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals a game
Since the regular season began 14 games ago, he's averaged 17.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.07 steals. Thompson is shooting 39.6 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from three.
He was an All-NBA G League Third Team performer in 2023-24 with Mexico City. After going undrafted in 2021 out of Oregon State, Thompson has appeared in 110 career G League games.
Thompson will wear No. 55 with the Magic.
NBA teams have until March 4 to sign players to two-way contracts, and players on two-way contracts are limited to 50 NBA games in a single season. They are not eligible for the playoffs.
He joins fellow guards Trevelin Queen and Mac McClung as Orlando's two-way players. Queen has appeared in 23 games this season with Orlando, while McClung has only appeared in one game.
Thompson's brother, Stephen Stevie Thompson Jr., plays for the Milwaukee Bucks' G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd.
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.