Orlando Magic skyrocket through power rankings
The Orlando Magic’s shortcomings last year can mostly be attributed to their lack of perimeter shooting and injuries to several core players.
After seemingly fixing both of those flaws through the offseason and in the draft, the Magic’s third-best championship odds in the Eastern Conference have caused a significant increase in expectations for this year. As a result, they have skyrocketed through Bleacher Report’s power rankings.
“Last season, the Orlando Magic were dead-last in both threes per game and three-point percentage,” the article wrote. “Going .500 with those numbers, and with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner both missing time with torn obliques, is pretty amazing. If Bane and some marginal outside shooting improvement from the two star forwards can even pull Orlando up to around 20th in those important categories, and if Wagner and Banchero can stay healthy, the Magic could threaten for a spot in the Finals.”
While Banchero and Wagner likely cannot be relied on for their perimeter shooting, Bane’s career 41 percent from three-point range will drastically help their chances of avoiding two consecutive seasons as the worst three-point shooting team in the league. Beyond shooting, the Magic will require a much healthier campaign if they aim to make a deep postseason run. Last season, Jalen Suggs, Banchero, and Wagner only played six games together all season.
More Orlando Magic Stories
Have the Orlando Magic fixed their fatal flaw?
Orlando Magic’s Jalen Suggs' huge leap on ESPN’s top 100 list