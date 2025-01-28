Magic Squander Late Leads, Lose in Double Overtime to Heat
MIAMI – With 6 minutes 27 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Orlando Magic led 103-91 and appeared on their way to another statement road victory against in-state rival Miami. But appearances can be deceiving.
The Heat's 17-5 run forced overtime, they rallied again to force a second OT, then passed the out-of-gas Magic for a 125-119 victory.
The Magic, now 24-24, split the season series with the Heat, missing an opportunity to gain a potential tiebreaker advantage for playoff positions.
Franz Wagner led Orlando scorers with 29 points and his layup with 29 seconds to play in regulation forced the extra period. But the Magic's halfcourt offense stagnated for much of the fourth quarter and overtimes.
With the shot clock expiring, Wagner and Paolo Banchero (17 points) were often left to hoist difficult shots from distance. Together, they missed 14 of 18 three-point attempts.
Tristan da Silva (17 points) made five triples in the first three quarters. Center Goga Bitadze, who missed six games while going through concussion protocol, returned and contributed 10 points and nine rebounds.
Jalen Suggs sat out for the Magic with a bruised quadriceps. The Heat played without Jimmy Butler, who was suspended indefinitely after walking out of practice.
Up Next
The Magic begin a five-city West Coast trip on Thursday at Portland. Tipoff is 10 p.m. ET.
