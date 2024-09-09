The Ex-Orlando Magic Star Set to Compete on Season 33 of ABC's 'Dancing with the Stars'
For those with a merging interest in nighttime television and professional basketball, you may recognize a familiar face on the upcoming season of ABC's hit show, "Dancing with the Stars."
Longtime NBA veteran and Orlando Magic center Dwight Howard is set to compete on the 33rd season of the show, which was announced on "Good Morning America" last week.
Howard, who spent 18 seasons in the NBA and has since been playing professional basketball in Taiwan since 2022, started his career with the Magic following his No. 1 overall selection in the 2004 NBA Draft.
His list of accolades is impressive in itself – 8-time All-Star and 8-time All-NBA performer, 5-time rebounding leader and two-time blocks leader, 5-time All-Defensive team member and 3-time Defensive Player of the Year, plus an NBA title in 2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Howard is a polarizing figure to say the least, but is undoubtedly on the pantheon of greatest players in the Magic's 35-year NBA history. Across eight seasons and 621 games, Howard averaged 18.4 points and 13.0 rebounds a game.
But "Superman," standing 6-foot-10 and 265 pounds, will dance in search of a new trophy unlike any other in his mantle thus far: DWTS' Mirrorball Trophy.
Howard has "been dancing my whole life, but not ballroom dancing," he told Good Morning America upon his reveal on the show's cast.
He'll be partnered up with professional dancer Daniella Karagach, a 31-year-old professional dancer. Aside from DWTS, Karagach has competed on NBC's "World of Dance" and done choreography for FOX's "So You Think You Can Dance." On 'Dancing with the Stars,' Karagach has placed third with Grammy Award-winning rapper Nelly, won Season 30 with fellow former professional basketball player Iman Shumpert, and recently finished second with singer-songwriter Jason Mraz in Season 32.
"I'm definitely going to trust her, follow her lead and have a lot of fun," Howard said of Karagach, who he called "amazing" to GMA.
So far, Shumpert is the only NBA player to make it to the finals of DWTS and win. But Howard, 38, can buck that trend this upcoming year.
He'll have to beat out a cast that includes fellow athlete and former NFL wide receiver Danny Amendola, American Olympic medalists Ilona Maher and Stephen Nedoroscik, and a cast of television personalities and models.
How To Watch
Season 33 of "Dancing with the Stars' premieres Tuesday, September 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. Episodes are available to stream on Hulu starting the next day.
