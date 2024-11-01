Magic's Paolo Banchero Sidelined Indefinitely With Torn Right Oblique
CLEVELAND – Orlando Magic All-Star forward and leading scorer Paolo Banchero is out indefinitely with a torn right oblique, the team announced on Thursday evening.
Banchero appeared on the Magic's injury report Thursday afternoon with what the team originally called a right abdominal strain, but the injury was determined to be worse after further testing.
His return to basketball will depend on how he responds to treatment. He will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks, the team said.
Banchero suffered the injury during the fourth quarter of Orlando's game at Chicago on Oct. 30, a 102-99 loss. After the game, when he entered the press room to speak with reporters, Banchero had a wrap on his right abdomen underneath his shirt.
Through five games this season, Banchero was averaging 29.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists. In a small sample size, Banchero was shooting career bests from the field (49.5%) and on three-pointers (34.4%).
Earlier this week against Indiana, Banchero became the fourth player in Magic history to score 50 or more points in a game. He followed that with 31 points at Chicago to become the third-ever Magic player to score 80-plus points over consecutive games.
Since arriving in Orlando as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Banchero has been the spearheading force of the Magic's upward trajectory. He was the Rookie of the Year for the 2022-23 season and was an NBA All-Star in his second year.
Banchero, who turns 22 on Nov. 12, became the youngest player in league history to lead his team in points, rebounds and assists during his sophomore year as he helped lead Orlando back to the NBA playoffs for the first time in four seasons.
The injury is nothing short of a devastating blow to a young Magic team that was watching its cornerstone player blossom into a superstar in real-time. Orlando's aspirations to break through again following a stellar season and buildup were always going to be a collective effort, but Banchero's leadership and on-court play is the ultimate catalyst to that process.
Now the Magic face at least a month to month-and-a-half absence without one of the game's brightest young stars, and perhaps longer depending on his recovery.
An often overlooked trait of his game was his supreme availability – before Friday night's game versus Cleveland, which he'll obviously now miss, he'd only been absent for 12 games in his NBA career. That's especially remarkable given both the size of his 6-10, 250-pound frame and the physicality he plays with. He'd shown signs of growing into the ability to bully defenders to where he wanted them to be on the floor, and the Magic offense operates most often through his hands.
The trajectory of the Magic season now hangs in the balance, and Orlando must quickly pivot. Creating the sheer amount of impact he does on a nightly basis may not be able to be recreated in the aggregate, but for Orlando to find a way to maintain pace, they'll have to come up with an answer in rather short order.
But there are no two ways about it – this is a brutal realization.
