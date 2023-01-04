Magic Starting 5: Bol Bol OUT vs. Thunder

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. PAOLO BANCHERO NAMED ROOKIE OF THE MONTH

"Last month, the Magic went 8-7, much in part due to Banchero's heroics. He averaged 19.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists - no other rookie was even close. Mathurin's stats came up second, with averages of 14.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists."

2. POWER RANKINGS

"The losing streak comes after the team won eight of nine games to begin its slow ascent up the Eastern Conference standings. The team is still within striking distance of the play-in tournament, but the outlook is a little bleaker than it was a week ago. In the NBA, the longer you climb, the harder you fall."

3. BOL BOL TO H&S PROTOCOLS

Orlando Magic big man Bol Bol will be away from the team for a period of time after he entered the league's health and safety protocols, according to Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel.

Bol, 23, is enjoying a breakout season with the Magic, averaging a career-best 12 points per game.

4. OKC DROPS 150 ON CELTICS

The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Boston Celtics 150-117 last night. It's the second-highest point total by a team in a game this season.