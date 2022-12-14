Magic Starting 5: Cade Cunningham OUT For Season

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. CADE CUNNINGHAM OUT FOR SEASON; PISTONS LEADING WEMBY SWEEPS?

"In 12 games this season, Cunningham averaged 19.9 points and six assists per game. The Pistons, who hold the league's worst record at 7-22, will now be forced to play without their star player and will almost certainly remain among the bottom-feeders in the NBA."

2. MAGIC MISS WCJ

"When Carter is on the floor, Magic opponents shoot just 53.3 percent on shots inside the paint. When he's off the floor, they shoot 63.4 percent. That difference of 10.1 percent is second in the NBA behind Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr."

3. FULTZ ON ANOTHER LEVEL

"With a long season ahead, the sixth-year guard is ready to get his legs back under him and Orlando back to postseason basketball.

“I do think there’s a whole 'nother level to reach,” Fultz said. “I’m gonna continue to learn my teammates and they’re gonna continue to learn me, I’m gonna continue to get my wind under me and be able to play the same pace I’m playing with all game.”

4. WEDNESDAY'S GAMES

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic is back in action tonight against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

