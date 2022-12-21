Magic Starting 5: Chuma Okeke, Franz Wagner Dealing With Injuries

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MAGIC STREAK ENDS AFTER LOSS VS. HAWKS

"Magic wing Franz Wagner appeared to hurt his ankle in the fourth quarter of Monday's loss against the Atlanta Hawks and is listed as questionable on the team's injury report for Wednesday night's game.

"Wagner is the only player to start every game for the Magic this season and has dodged the injury bug ... until now."

2. OKEKE UNDERGOES SURGERY

"After being sidelined the previous 14 games with knee soreness, the 24-year-old underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee Monday to "repair and reshape damaged cartilage in the joint."

"The No. 16 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Okeke started seven of his 18 games this season, averaging 5.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 21 minutes per contest."

3. ROCKETS GOING THROUGH DOG DAYS

"The Rockets have given up an average of 114.0 points during their three-game losing skid. But Houston's biggest issue has been their play on the offensive end. The Rockets have shot 43.2 percent from the field and a league-worst 19.8 percent from behind the arc."

4. WEDNESDAY'S GAMES

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic is back in action tonight against the Houston Rockets at 8:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.