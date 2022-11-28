Magic Starting 5: Defense Struggles in Loss vs. 76ers

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MAGIC CASTS SPELL, MAKES DEFENSE DISAPPEAR

"The Magic kept up with the Sixers in the first quarter, but all of the air deflated out of the balloon in the second. Philadelphia outscored Orlando 31-13 and ran way too far ahead of the Magic's sight.

"The Magic allowed the Sixers to shoot 64.9 percent from the field, a season-worst for Orlando. Philly simply couldn't miss and Orlando had no answer, or at least a healthy one."

2. INJURIES PILE UP

"According to Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel, the Magic will sit six players against the Sixers ... Wendell Carter Jr., Markelle Fultz, Chuma Okeke, Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony and Jonathan Isaac."

3. SCOTT TO THE HALL

"During his decade in the NBA, Scott played seven seasons with the Magic from 1990-97 and averaged 14.8 points per game while shooting above 40 percent from beyond the three-point line in his tenure in Orlando. Scott was ahead of his time with the three-point volume and helped begin a trend of incorporating the three-point shot that helps shape the modern NBA offense."

4. SHAQ VS. DWIGHT

"Both Dwight Howard and Shaquille O’Neal consider themselves “comedians” of a sort. But the two legendary Orlando Magic big men are now feuding over some alleged “disrespectful” comments."

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic is back in action tonight against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

