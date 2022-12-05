Magic Starting 5: Orlando Faces Bucks Monday

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MAGIC ROCKED BY RAPTORS

"Orlando started off the game flat and never found a way to dig out of the deep hole it dug for itself.

"The Raptors led by as much as 33 points during the game and dominated from start to finish. The Magic simply could not withstand the energy the Raptors crowd gave and several Orlando players put out some of their worst performances of the season."

2. BUCKS BIG 3 DEBUT TONIGHT?

"The Bucks' meeting against the Magic will grant a prime opportunity for the "big 3" to ingratiate back into the offense as a trio again. The last time all three All-Stars played together was in Game 2 of the first round of last year's playoffs against the Chicago Bulls."

3. BET ON THE BUCKS? OR TAKE THE MAGIC UPSET?

“The Orlando Magic hold the Eastern Conference's worst record at 5-19 and longest losing streak at eight games, but could that end Monday with the Milwaukee Bucks coming to town?"

4. TRAE YOUNG VS. NATE MCMILLAN

Following the Atlanta Hawks' win against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night, All-Star point guard Trae Young began experiencing shoulder soreness.

According to The Athletic, Young and head coach Nate McMillan had an exchange during Friday's shootaround that led to the All-Star not attending their game against the Denver Nuggets that evening.

McMillan said that Young did not play Friday due to a "miscommunication" but that the two had come to an understanding before Sunday's practice. Young participated in practice and will play Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic is back in action tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.