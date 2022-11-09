Magic Starting 5: Jonathan Isaac Back Soon?

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. JONATHAN ISAAC 'CLOSER THAN EVER' TO MAGIC RETURN

“The one thing on my mind is I’m closer,” Isaac told Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel. “I’m closer today than I was yesterday. Guys are getting to see me run up and down and play a little bit, and they’re excited, too. I’m closer than I’ve ever been. I’m going to get there sooner rather than later.”

2. PAOLO BANCHERO EARNS PRAISE FROM FELLOW TOP PICK JABARI SMITH

With his second consecutive 30-point game, Banchero joins Shaquille O'Neal and Dennis Scott as the only rookies in Magic history achieve such a feat.

“Us being around the same age and us just both being rookies and being new to this and living out our dreams," Smith said of Banchero. "It is fun to compete against him. I’m such a fan of his game and a fan of who he is. It is always fun competing against him and talking to him during the game.”

3. AND VICE VERSA

"As two former five-star high school players, Smith and Banchero know each other quite well - playing on the same AAU circuit, matching up in similar camps, before each playing a season of college basketball and being top three picks in this year's drafts.”

4. COULD PAOLO SIT TONIGHT?

Paolo Banchero is listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Mavericks with a sprained ankle.

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME: TIME CHANGE!

With Tropical Storm Nicole expected to affect the central Florida area Wednesday night and Thursday, the NBA has moved up the start time of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic game to 5:30 p.m.

You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

