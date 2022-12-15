Magic Starting 5: Orlando Makes History in Win vs. Hawks

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MAGIC GRAB FOURTH STRAIGHT WIN VS. HAWKS

"Orlando's biggest lead was 29 points, but Atlanta did not fold immediately.

"The Hawks worked nearly the entire game to shrink the deficit, but only got to within eight points. After the first quarter, the Magic showed some complacency, but the team had too much offense.

"The team saw eight different players score at least 11 points, with Franz Wagner (24), Bol Bol (21), and Paolo Banchero (20) leading the way."

2. HISTORIC FIRST QUARTER

"The Orlando Magic etched itself in the record books Wednesday night at Amway Center. The team scored a franchise-best 50 points in the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks, taking a 22-point lead. Orlando shot 64 percent from the field, making 16 of 25 shots. The team also went to the free throw line 13 times, making 12 of its attempts."

3. R.J. HAMPTON HEADS TO G LEAGUE

Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton requested an assignment to the G League, and the team has granted it.

Hampton has struggled to see minutes in Orlando, especially after the returns of Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony from injury.

Hampton is expected to rejoin the team Sunday on the road against the Boston Celtics.

The Magic is back in action tomorrow night against the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

