Magic Starting 5: Markelle Fultz Returning Tonight vs. Hawks

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. FULTZ BACK...

"According to the team's injury report, Markelle Fultz will be available to make his season debut tomorrow at home against the Atlanta Hawks.

"Fultz has missed the first 21 games of the season with a fractured toe, but he is bouncing back and is expected to be ready to go for Wednesday's game."

2. ...AND COLE ANTHONY TOO!

"Also expected to make an appearance is fellow point guard Cole Anthony, who has missed a considerable amount of time with a strained oblique. Terrence Ross is also expected to return after missing Monday's game with an illness. Mo Bamba (back spasms) is questionable, while the team will still miss Wendell Carter Jr. (plantar fascia), Jonathan Isaac (hamstring), Jalen Suggs (knee) and Chuma Okeke (knee)."

3. KEVIN DURANT'S MESSAGE TO PAOLO BANCHERO

"But arguably the biggest lesson from the game came after the final buzzer, with the elder Durant gifting the rookie with a signed jersey and a message.

"Just to keep going, stay healthy. He was showing his respects. I did the same."

4. LUKA SHINES IN WIN VS. WARRIORS

"Doncic set the tone in a major way, leading with 41 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists. It was his fifth 40-point performance of the season and the eighth 40-point triple-double of his NBA career. Only four other players in league history have as many career 40-point triple double, including Oscar Robertson, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden. Doncic also played some incredible defense in the fourth quarter and finished with four steals and a block."

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic is back in action tonight against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

