Magic Starting 5: Paolo Banchero Shines, But Orlando Loses to Sacramento Kings

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. DE'AARON FOX USES MAGIC TO BEAT ORLANDO

"The Orlando Magic is heartbroken after from a 126-123 overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings Saturday evening at the Amway Center. The heartbreak comes from a De'Aaron Fox buzzer-beater that ended the momentum from a late Magic comeback."

2. BUT THE THIRD QUARTER WOES DIDN'T HELP THE MAGIC

"I think the third quarter to me was the main stretch that got them back in the game," head coach Jamahl Mosley said. "You look at a 36-12 quarter where we came out a little bit laxed, turn the ball over a couple times, not expecting them to fight back. I think that was a big portion of the game."

3. CAN PAOLO BANCHERO BE AN ALL-STAR?

"Banchero would be the first rookie named an All-Star since Blake Griffin back in 2011 and just the eighth player to accomplish the feat since 1990. It's rare, but doable if Banchero continues along the trajectory he has started for himself in his career."

4. PAOLO v. JABARI TONIGHT

"It's the first time that No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero and No. 3 selection Jabari Smith are meeting in a regular season game. Banchero and Smith were the top two options to be Orlando's top selection in June's NBA Draft.”

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic is back in action tonight against the Houston Rockets at 7:15 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.