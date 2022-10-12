Magic Starting 5: Orlando Grabs Preseason Win vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MAGIC USE HOT START TO BEAT GRIZZLIES

"Unlike the first three preseason contests, the Magic started off hot and fed off the energy of the home crowd, racing out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter. The Magic was led by No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero, who scored 17 points in his first game in front of the Orlando fans. Banchero was one of seven players to score nine points or more during the game."

2. ISAAC EAGER TO RETURN

"When Isaac returns to the lineup, he'll be part of a logjam in the frontcourt with last year's top pick Franz Wagner, this year's No. 1 overall selection Paolo Banchero and Chuma Okeke.

"However, Isaac's defensive potential could have him pegged as one of the league's best defenders if everything goes the way it should."

3. FORMER MAGIC PLAYER BEN GORDON ARRESTED

Former NBA guard Ben Gordon, 39, was arrested Monday after allegedly punching his son in the head at LaGuardia Airport in New York.

Gordon played 56 games for the Magic back in 2014-15. He also spent time with the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets.

4. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic return to action Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

5. MAGIC SEASON COUNTDOWN

The Magic is seven days away from kicking off the season against the Detroit Pistons on October 19.

