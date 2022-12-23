Magic Starting 5: Terrence Ross Trade Rumors to Lakers, Knicks

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. TERRENCE ROSS IN TRADE RUMORS

"Ross is averaging a career-low 8.1 points per game while playing 23.6 minutes per contest. His role as a scorer has diminished with the rise of Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol and Franz Wagner, but he is still a key member of the team and has a lot to offer for potential buyers."

2. ROCKETS TRADE FOR TRAE YOUNG?

"Young is under contract through the 2026-27 season but has an early option after the 2025-26 campaign. Despite the talent, general manager Rafael Stone would have to consider whether or not giving up valuable assets for Young would be worth having the guard for potentially three short seasons."

3. OG TO NYC?

"If Anunoby, 25, with an NBA Finals pedigree and scoring at a career-best 19 points per, offers a better path to success than the pieces on the existing roster - which again, is in sixth place in the East, not first place - shouldn't New York keep up its pursuit?"

4. FRIDAY'S GAMES

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic is back in action tonight against the San Antonio Spurs at 7:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.