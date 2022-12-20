Magic Late Run Falls Short, Win Streak Snapped vs. Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks beat the Orlando Magic Monday night, marking the first time the team has lost in two weeks.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (11-21) is back in the loss column after a 126-125 loss to the Atlanta Hawks Monday night at State Farm Arena.

The Magic trailed by 12 points with just over three minutes to go in the fourth quarter when Hawks point guard Trae Young was assessed a technical foul.

The Hawks were led by Young, who scored a game-high 37 points and dished out 13 assists. However, his technical foul prompted a massive momentum shift. The Magic scored 13 unanswered points after the technical, taking a one-point lead with just under four seconds to go.

Atlanta had a chance to take the lead, and inbounded the ball to Dejounte Murray in the corner, where he took a baseline jumper and was fouled by rookie Paolo Banchero, leading to a pair of go-ahead free throws to go back on top.

Banchero had a chance to redeem himself, but missed the game-winner as time expired.

The Magic sang a familiar tune, contributing offensively by committee. Markelle Fultz led the team with 24 points, while eight players scored eight points or more. Moe Wagner recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The Magic return to the court Wednesday night in the Lone Star State when the team takes on the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.