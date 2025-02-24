Magic Take Care of Business, Blow Past Lowly Wizards with Big 2nd Half
ORLANDO, Fla. – For 24 minutes Sunday night, the Orlando Magic's battle with the nine-win Washington Wizards was uncomfortable.
In a matchup they were expected to win, the Magic unexpectedly led by only two points. With an overpowering second half, however, Orlando pulled away for a 110-90 win.
The Magic, 29-30 and in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, kept pace with the sixth-place Detroit Pistons, who won at Atlanta.
Franz Wagner scored 23 points, leading Orlando for the 29th time this season. Paolo Banchero added 19.
The Magic's two bigs, Wendell Carter Jr. and Goga Bitadze, each finished with 11 points and nine rebounds. Anthony Black tied a career-high with 23 points off Orlando's bench.
The Magic and Wizards entered the game with the league's two lowest offensive ratings. For the first half, they played down to that level.
Both teams shot under 41 percent from the field and combined for 17 turnovers. Wagner's coast-to-coast score after blocking a shot was the difference at the break, with Orlando leading 49-47.
In the second half, Orlando outscored Washington 61-43, including a 32-17 third quarter. Magic starters rested for the final six minutes of the game.
The Magic, who rank 26th in the NBA in free-throw percentage, made 19 of 22 from the line.
Up Next
The Magic host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. on TNT.
