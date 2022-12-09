Raptors vs. Magic: 3 Big Things to Watch

After snapping its nine-game losing streak on Wednesday, the Orlando Magic host the Toronto Raptors tonight.

ORLANDO - Prior to defeating the Los Angeles Clippers at home Wednesday night, the Orlando Magic (6-20) went 19 days without a win.

Now, the team has an opportunity to pick up its second winning streak of the year against the Toronto Raptors (13-12.)

Here are three things to watch in this Eastern Conference match-up.

Can the Magic Stay 'Locked In'?

One of the keys to Orlando's overtime victory over the Clippers was the ability to locked in despite an 18-point deficit after the first quarter.

"I thought they did a great job of focusing in and locking into the gameplan," head coach Jamahl Mosley said postgame. "Understanding how physical we could be. Our guys did a really good job of staying the course throughout that entire game, being down 18 and still being able to bounce back."

A monstrous 25-5 run heading into the fourth quarter was the tide shift against Los Angeles - improving their record to 4-5 against the West this year.

"Celebrate it tonight, get back to work tomorrow," Mosley said.

OG Anunoby's Defensive Impact

Currently a front-runner for this season's Defensive Player of the Year award, the Magic will have its hands full trying to score on the Raptors forward.

Now in his sixth NBA season, Anunoby has yet to make an All Defensive Team, but currently sits at the third-best odds to take home this award this season according to VegasInsider.

Averaging 19.2 points, 5.8 rebounds to go along with a league-leading 2.3 steals the 25-year-old has kept the Raptors in the playoff hunt through 25 games this year.

The 6-7 forward not only leads the league in steals, but also ranks second in the association in "stocks," trailing only Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez.

Can Moe Wagner Continue High Level of Play?

Receiving the start at center in four consecutive outings, Wagner has been a force to be reckon with on the interior.

Since being plugged in the starting lineup, the 2018 first round pick has averaged 15 points, 9.5 rebounds while shooting over 85% from the charity stripe.

"We talk about what he's capable of doing," Mosley said. "He brought the energy. Those early timeouts, we didn't start off the right way, but our guys were resilient enough to take the first punch and continue to fight back."

After missing the first 18 games of the season with an injury, the 25-year-old has benefitted greatly from fellow big man Wendell Carter Jr. being sidelined with plantar fascia over the past eight games.

