NBA Trade Rumors: Magic Interested in Raptors Guard Fred VanVleet?

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet is the subject of trade rumors. Could the Orlando Magic make a move?

ORLANDO - Fred VanVleet will don his Toronto Raptors jersey tonight against the Orlando Magic. But could there be a chance he swaps out red for blue very soon?

According to Bleacher Report, the Raptors might be looking to restructure their team soon if it doesn't improve from its .500 mark. A player who could be on the block is VanVleet.

"The timeline of their players don't match," one source said. "They have good players, but it will be interesting to see how they navigate with OG [Anunoby] and Fred [VanVleet].

"The bigger question is VanVleet, who turns 29 in February. With his experience, some sources believe he could be a target of some of the younger teams with cap space, like the Magic. Orlando could even offer a package before the deadline with one of its younger guards like Cole Anthony, a center in Bamba and perhaps a veteran like Harris to the Raptors."

Trading for VanVleet would give Orlando a more consistent performer at the point guard position. He would likely slide into Markelle Fultz's spot in the starting lineup alongside Franz Wagner, Bol Bol, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. The team could also swap out Fultz for Bol and have two point guards on the floor next to a pair of point forwards.

For now, it's all speculation, but when the unofficial Dec. 15 start of trade season comes this week, the whispers could start getting a little louder.

VanVleet's Raptors face the Magic tonight at 6 p.m.

