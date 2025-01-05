Magic-Jazz Injury Report: Who's In, Who's Out for Sunday Night?
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic have a one-off home game Sunday evening, playing host to the Utah Jazz. Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET from the Kia Center.
Orlando, 21-15 this year, is fourth in the East despite missing several key contributors for long stretches of the season to this point. A comfortable win Friday at Toronto saw the Magic finish with just 10 players available, however. At most, they'll have 11 to play with Sunday.
Utah, 8-25, enters on the heels of a 36-point drubbing of the Miami Heat Saturday night in South Beach. That win snapped a previous five-game losing streak.
Before Sunday's tipoff, here's the latest on player health and status for each team.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero: OUT (return to competition reconditioning)
- Franz Wagner: OUT (torn right oblique)
- Moe Wagner: OUT (torn left ACL)
- Jalen Suggs: OUT (low back strain)
- Gary Harris: OUT (left hamstring strain)
- Anthony Black: Questionable (low back contusion)
Banchero will miss his 32nd game after tearing his right oblique Oct. 30 at Chicago. This is his fifth straight game being listed with the designation of return to competition conditioning.
Franz Wagner will miss his 12th consecutive game with a torn right oblique.
Moe Wagner suffered a season-ending torn left ACL Dec. 21 vs. Miami.
Suggs suffered a low back sprain Friday night in Toronto. He was taken off the court in a wheelchair during the second quarter and did not return to the contest.
Harris is out for a second consecutive game after re-aggravating a left hamstring strain Wednesday at Detroit. Before returning, Harris missed 13 straight games with the same injury.
Black has missed three straight games with a low back injury – one because of back spasms and the latest two due to a low back contusion. He's questionable for Orlando on Sunday.
Utah Jazz Injury Report
- Jordan Clarkson: TBD (left plantar fasciitis)
- Taylor Hendricks: OUT (broken right leg, ankle)
Clarkson left Saturday's game versus Miami after just three minutes due to left plantar fasciitis.
Hendricks underwent surgery Nov. 6 to repair his broken right leg and dislocated ankle.
