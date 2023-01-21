Magic Visits Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis & Wizards: 5 Questions Ahead of Matchup

The Washington Wizards are looking for a second victory against the Orlando Magic this season.

The Orlando Magic is set for its second meeting of the season against their division rival in the Washington Wizards.

To gain more perspective on the Wizards' current state of affairs, we spoke with Inside the Wizards publisher Candi Waller.

1. The Wizards are 3-5 since they last played the Magic on Dec. 30. What's been the main reason behind the team's struggles in January?

Roster inconsistencies due to injuries. The Wizards had a short window of time where they had all/most of their players back from injuries. Then the injury bug hit once again. Bradley Beal went back out, Kristaps Porzingis was out a couple of games as was Daniel Gafford and Monte Morris. It’s difficult to keep the energy consistent when the roster is always changing.

2. According to The Athletic, the Wizards are exploring potential trades for Rui Hachimura. Why is the team looking to trade their former lottery pick and what does the team anticipate acquiring for him?

The team has not officially commented on potential trades. However, it appears that the Wizards are trying to push for the playoffs while they still have the Beal, Porzingis, Kuzma “Big Three” in place. Word is they are looking for a strong addition to the roster that can get them over the .500 hump and into a solid playoff position. Phoenix Suns Power Forward Jae Crowder has been long rumored as on the Wizards’ radar.

3. Other than Hachimura, who else could be on their way out of Washington at the deadline?

Kyle Kuzma has been consistently in trade rumors. However, again it sounds like the Wizards want to keep the Big Three together; at least for the time being. Other bench players such as Will Barton or Deni Avdija could be potentially be in the trade mix as well.

4. If the Wizards win tonight, what would be the reason?

Beal is back as is most of the Wizards roster. After a solid win over the New York Knicks on the road Wednesday, the Wizards could be coming back to Capital One Arena trying to get the fans back energized.

5. What's your prediction for tonight's game?

121 – 110 Wizards win.

