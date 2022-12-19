Magic vs. Hawks GAMEDAY Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (11-20) is rolling.
The team has won six straight games and looks to make it seven in a row tonight when they travel to Georgia to face the Southeast Division rival Atlanta Hawks (15-15) for the final time this season.
The Hawks won the first two meetings in the season series on Oct. 21 in Atlanta and Nov. 30 in Orlando, but the Magic won the third game last Wednesday, the team's fourth victory in its six-game win streak.
Orlando scored 50 points last week during the first quarter in a 135-124 win and the Magic will look to match the result tonight.
Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight's game ...
Magic vs. Hawks Broadcast Information
- Date: Monday, Dec. 19
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
- Radio: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
- Live Stream: NBA League Pass
Magic vs. Hawks Injury Report
Orlando Magic
- Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)
- Wendell Carter Jr. (OUT - plantar fascia)
- Jalen Suggs (OUT - knee)
- Chuma Okeke (OUT - knee)
- Gary Harris (OUT - hamstring)
Atlanta Hawks
- John Collins (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
- Dejounte Murray (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
- Clint Capela (OUT - calf)
Magic vs. Hawks Projected Starters
Orlando Magic
- PG Markelle Fultz
- SG Franz Wagner
- SF Bol Bol
- PF Paolo Banchero
- C Moe Wagner
Atlanta Hawks
- PG Trae Young
- SG Trent Forrest
- SF Bogdan Bogdanovic
- PF De'Andre Hunter
- C Onyeka Okongwu
You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.
Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.
Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.
Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.