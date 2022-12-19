Magic vs. Hawks GAMEDAY Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Orlando Magic faces the Atlanta Hawks on the road Monday night. Here's what you need to know.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (11-20) is rolling.

The team has won six straight games and looks to make it seven in a row tonight when they travel to Georgia to face the Southeast Division rival Atlanta Hawks (15-15) for the final time this season.

The Hawks won the first two meetings in the season series on Oct. 21 in Atlanta and Nov. 30 in Orlando, but the Magic won the third game last Wednesday, the team's fourth victory in its six-game win streak.

Orlando scored 50 points last week during the first quarter in a 135-124 win and the Magic will look to match the result tonight.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight's game ...

Magic vs. Hawks Broadcast Information

Date: Monday, Dec. 19

Monday, Dec. 19 Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Magic vs. Hawks Injury Report

Orlando Magic

Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)

Wendell Carter Jr. (OUT - plantar fascia)

Jalen Suggs (OUT - knee)

Chuma Okeke (OUT - knee)

Gary Harris (OUT - hamstring)

Atlanta Hawks

John Collins (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

Dejounte Murray (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

Clint Capela (OUT - calf)

Magic vs. Hawks Projected Starters

Orlando Magic

PG Markelle Fultz

SG Franz Wagner

SF Bol Bol

PF Paolo Banchero

C Moe Wagner

Atlanta Hawks

PG Trae Young

SG Trent Forrest

SF Bogdan Bogdanovic

PF De'Andre Hunter

C Onyeka Okongwu

