Magic vs. Celtics Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (9-20) is looking to extend its winning streak to five games when it travels to face the NBA-best Boston Celtics (22-7) at TD Garden Friday night.
Back in October, the Magic hosted the Celtics in its home opener. Despite the strong effort, the Magic could not grab the victory in a 126-120 loss. Now, the Magic look to get revenge this weekend in a pair of games that could boost Orlando's confidence through the roof.
The team is coming off a season-high 135-point performance in Wednesday's win against the Atlanta Hawks, where the team scored 50 in the first quarter.
Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight's game ...
Magic vs. Celtics Broadcast Information
- Date: Friday, Dec. 16
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
- Radio: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
- Live Stream: NBA League Pass
Magic vs. Celtics Injury Report
Orlando Magic
- Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)
- Wendell Carter Jr. (OUT - plantar fascia)
- Jalen Suggs (OUT - knee)
- Chuma Okeke (OUT - knee)
- Gary Harris (OUT - hamstring)
- R.J. Hampton (OUT - G League Assignment
Boston Celtics
- Robert Williams (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
Magic vs. Celtics Projected Starters
Orlando Magic
- PG Markelle Fultz
- SG Franz Wagner
- SF Bol Bol
- PF Paolo Banchero
- C Moe Wagner
Boston Celtics
- PG Marcus Smart
- SG Jaylen Brown
- SF Jayson Tatum
- PF Al Horford
- C Robert Williams
