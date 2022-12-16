Magic vs. Celtics Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Orlando Magic faces the Boston Celtics on the road Friday night. Here's what you need to know.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (9-20) is looking to extend its winning streak to five games when it travels to face the NBA-best Boston Celtics (22-7) at TD Garden Friday night.

Back in October, the Magic hosted the Celtics in its home opener. Despite the strong effort, the Magic could not grab the victory in a 126-120 loss. Now, the Magic look to get revenge this weekend in a pair of games that could boost Orlando's confidence through the roof.

The team is coming off a season-high 135-point performance in Wednesday's win against the Atlanta Hawks, where the team scored 50 in the first quarter.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight's game ...

Magic vs. Celtics Broadcast Information

Date: Friday, Dec. 16

Friday, Dec. 16 Time: 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Magic vs. Celtics Injury Report

Orlando Magic

Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)

Wendell Carter Jr. (OUT - plantar fascia)

Jalen Suggs (OUT - knee)

Chuma Okeke (OUT - knee)

Gary Harris (OUT - hamstring)

R.J. Hampton (OUT - G League Assignment

Boston Celtics

Robert Williams (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

Magic vs. Celtics Projected Starters

Orlando Magic

PG Markelle Fultz

SG Franz Wagner

SF Bol Bol

PF Paolo Banchero

C Moe Wagner

Boston Celtics

PG Marcus Smart

SG Jaylen Brown

SF Jayson Tatum

PF Al Horford

C Robert Williams

