Magic vs. Celtics Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

The Orlando Magic faces the Boston Celtics on the road Sunday afternoon. Here's what you need to know.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (10-20) is looking to complete a two-game sweep against the Boston Celtics (22-8) Sunday afternoon at TD Garden.

The Magic pulled off a massive upset Friday night in a 117-109 win against the Celtics, the league's best team at the moment.

The win extended Orlando's winning streak to five games, the longest for the franchise since March-August 2020 when the team won three games before the league suspended games for the COVID-19 pandemic and two more in the Disney World bubble.

A win for Orlando would be the longest since March 2019, when the team won six straight games.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for Sunday afternoon's game ...

Magic vs. Celtics Broadcast Information

Date: Sunday, Dec. 18

Sunday, Dec. 18 Time: 3:00 p.m.

3:00 p.m. TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Magic vs. Celtics Injury Report

Orlando Magic

Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)

Wendell Carter Jr. (OUT - plantar fascia)

Jalen Suggs (OUT - knee)

Chuma Okeke (OUT - knee)

Gary Harris (OUT - hamstring)

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum (OUT - personal reasons)

Magic vs. Celtics Projected Starters

Orlando Magic

PG Markelle Fultz

SG Franz Wagner

SF Bol Bol

PF Paolo Banchero

C Moe Wagner

Boston Celtics

PG Marcus Smart

SG Jaylen Brown

SF Jayson Tatum

PF Al Horford

C Robert Williams

