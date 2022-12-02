Magic vs. Cavs Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (5-17) looks to snap a six-game losing streak as it travels to face Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (14-8).
The Magic has its back against the wall tonight considering the fact that the Cavaliers are 9-1 so far this season at home, one of those wins coming against Orlando back in October.
In the first meeting, the Cavs won 103-92, and the Magic is on the prowl for revenge looking to even the season series in tonight's game.
Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...
Magic vs. Cavaliers Broadcast Information
- Date: Friday, Dec. 2
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
- Radio: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
- Live Stream: NBA League Pass
Magic vs. Cavaliers Injury Report
Orlando Magic
- Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)
- Gary Harris (OUT - hamstring)
- Jalen Suggs (OUT - knee)
- Chuma Okeke (OUT - knee)
- Wendell Carter Jr. (OUT - plantar fascia)
- Mo Bamba (QUESTIONABLE - back spasms)
Cleveland Cavaliers
- Ricky Rubio (OUT - knee)
- Dylan Windler (OUT - knee)
- Jarrett Allen (OUT - back)
- Kevin Love (OUT - thumb)
Magic vs. Cavaliers Projected Starters
Orlando Magic
- PG Markelle Fultz
- SG Kevon Harris
- SF Franz Wagner
- PF Paolo Banchero
- C Bol Bol
Cleveland Cavaliers
- PG Darius Garland
- SG Donovan Mitchell
- SF Dean Wade
- PF Mamadi Diakite
- C Evan Mobley
