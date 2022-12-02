Magic vs. Cavs Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Orlando Magic Friday night. Here's everything you need to know.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (5-17) looks to snap a six-game losing streak as it travels to face Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (14-8).

The Magic has its back against the wall tonight considering the fact that the Cavaliers are 9-1 so far this season at home, one of those wins coming against Orlando back in October.

In the first meeting, the Cavs won 103-92, and the Magic is on the prowl for revenge looking to even the season series in tonight's game.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...

Magic vs. Cavaliers Broadcast Information

Date: Friday, Dec. 2

Friday, Dec. 2 Time: 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Magic vs. Cavaliers Injury Report

Orlando Magic

Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)

Gary Harris (OUT - hamstring)

Jalen Suggs (OUT - knee)

Chuma Okeke (OUT - knee)

Wendell Carter Jr. (OUT - plantar fascia)

Mo Bamba (QUESTIONABLE - back spasms)

Cleveland Cavaliers

Ricky Rubio (OUT - knee)

Dylan Windler (OUT - knee)

Jarrett Allen (OUT - back)

Kevin Love (OUT - thumb)

Magic vs. Cavaliers Projected Starters

Orlando Magic

PG Markelle Fultz

SG Kevon Harris

SF Franz Wagner

PF Paolo Banchero

C Bol Bol

Cleveland Cavaliers

PG Darius Garland

SG Donovan Mitchell

SF Dean Wade

PF Mamadi Diakite

C Evan Mobley

