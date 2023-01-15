Magic vs. Nuggets GAMEDAY Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Denver Nuggets host the Orlando Magic tonight. Here's everything you need to know.

The Orlando Magic (16-27) looks to bounce back from a difficult loss against the Utah Jazz as the team travels to Mile High to face the Denver Nuggets (29-13).

The Nuggets hold the best record in the Western Conference tied with the Memphis Grizzlies and are riding a five-game winning streak.

The Magic will certainly be tested tonight in its first meeting this season against two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. A win tonight would give the Magic a winning record on its five-game road trip before the team takes a four-day hiatus in its return back to Orlando.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight's game ...

Magic vs. Nuggets Broadcast Information

Date: Sunday, Jan. 15

Sunday, Jan. 15 Time: 8:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m. TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Magic vs. Nuggets Injury Report

Orlando Magic

Jonathan Isaac (OUT - G League assignment)

R.J. Hampton (OUT - G League assignment)

Chuma Okeke (OUT - knee)

Kevon Harris (OUT - G League assignment)

Denver Nuggets

Vlatko Cancar (QUESTIONABLE - leg)

Jamal Murray (PROBABLE - ankle)

Collin Gillespie (OUT - leg)

Peyton Watson (OUT - groin)

Magic vs. Nuggets Projected Starters

Orlando Magic

PG Markelle Fultz

SG Franz Wagner

SF Bol Bol

PF Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

Denver Nuggets

PG Jamal Murray

SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

SF Michael Porter Jr.

PF Aaron Gordon

C Nikola Jokic

