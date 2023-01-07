Magic vs. Warriors GAMEDAY Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Golden State Warriors host the Orlando Magic tonight. Here's everything you need to know.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (14-25) kickstarts a five-game road trip tonight in San Francisco against the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors (20-19).

The Magic look to sweep the season series with a victory tonight after winning the first meeting between the two teams in Orlando on Nov. 3. This time, however, both teams look a bit different. The Warriors will play without Stephen Curry, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury for weeks. Meanwhile, the Magic is playing a bunch of players who didn't see the floor last time, including Cole Anthony and Markelle Fultz.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight's game ...

Magic vs. Warriors Broadcast Information

Date: Saturday, Jan. 7

Saturday, Jan. 7 Time: 8:30 p.m.

8:30 p.m. TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Magic vs. Warriors Injury Report

Orlando Magic

Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)

R.J. Hampton (OUT - G League assignment)

Chuma Okeke (OUT - knee)

Kevon Harris (OUT - G League assignment)

Bol Bol (OUT - health & safety protocols)

Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry (OUT - shoulder)

James Wiseman (OUT - ankle)

Jonathan Kuminga (OUT - foot)

JaMychal Green (OUT - leg)

Andrew Wiggins (PROBABLE - illness)

Magic vs. Warriors Projected Starters

Orlando Magic

PG Markelle Fultz

SG Gary Harris

SF Franz Wagner

PF Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

Golden State Warriors

PG Jordan Poole

SG Klay Thompson

SF Andrew Wiggins

PF Draymond Green

C Kevon Looney

