Magic vs. Spurs Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Reports
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic look to get its first win of the preseason tonight as it faces the San Antonio Spurs on the road.
The Magic and Spurs project to be two of the worst teams in the league this season, so this year is all about development for both Orlando and San Antonio.
The Magic struggled with turning the ball over in its first game Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, making that a major point of emphasis in tonight's game.
While it is only the preseason, there is excitement and anticipation behind seeing the Magic take the court tonight. It's a step up from Summer League, but a step away from the regular season, which begins October 19 against the Detroit Pistons.
Everyone healthy should see the floor at some point tonight, but nobody to see any more than 30 minutes of action to start the preseason. This game is all about shaking off some rust.
Magic vs. Spurs Broadcast Information
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 6
- Time: 8 p.m.
- TV Channel: NBA League Pass
- Radio: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
- Live Stream: n/a
Magic vs. Spurs Injury Report
Orlando Magic
- Markelle Fultz (toe): OUT
- Gary Harris (knee): OUT
- Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT
San Antonio Spurs
- Keldon Johnson (dislocated right shoulder): OUT
- Joshua Primo (left knee MCL sprain): OUT
Magic vs. Spurs Projected Starters
Orlando Magic
- Guard: Cole Anthony
- Guard: Jalen Suggs
- Forward: Franz Wagner
- Forward: Paolo Banchero
- Center: Wendell Carter Jr.
San Antonio Spurs
- Guard: Tre Jones
- Guard: Devin Vassell
- Forward: Doug McDermott
- Forward: Keita Bates-Diop
- Center: Jakob Poeltl
