Magic vs. Spurs Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Reports

The Orlando Magic is back in preseason action tonight against the San Antonio Spurs. Here's what you need to know.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic look to get its first win of the preseason tonight as it faces the San Antonio Spurs on the road.

The Magic and Spurs project to be two of the worst teams in the league this season, so this year is all about development for both Orlando and San Antonio.

The Magic struggled with turning the ball over in its first game Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, making that a major point of emphasis in tonight's game.

While it is only the preseason, there is excitement and anticipation behind seeing the Magic take the court tonight. It's a step up from Summer League, but a step away from the regular season, which begins October 19 against the Detroit Pistons.

Everyone healthy should see the floor at some point tonight, but nobody to see any more than 30 minutes of action to start the preseason. This game is all about shaking off some rust.

Magic vs. Spurs Broadcast Information

Date: Thursday, Oct. 6

Thursday, Oct. 6 Time: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. TV Channel: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: n/a

Magic vs. Spurs Injury Report

Orlando Magic

Markelle Fultz (toe): OUT

Gary Harris (knee): OUT

Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT

San Antonio Spurs

Keldon Johnson (dislocated right shoulder): OUT

Joshua Primo (left knee MCL sprain): OUT

Magic vs. Spurs Projected Starters

Orlando Magic

Guard: Cole Anthony

Guard: Jalen Suggs

Forward: Franz Wagner

Forward: Paolo Banchero

Center: Wendell Carter Jr.

San Antonio Spurs

Guard: Tre Jones

Guard: Devin Vassell

Forward: Doug McDermott

Forward: Keita Bates-Diop

Center: Jakob Poeltl

