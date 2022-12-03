Magic vs. Raptors Betting Odds: Orlando Underdogs Once Again?

The Toronto Raptors are big favorites against the Orlando Magic. But by how much?

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (5-18) holds the league's worst record when it travels to Canada to face the Toronto Raptors (11-11) on Saturday night.

Orlando is experiencing its longest losing streak of the season, which extended to seven games on Friday night after a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Raptors are looking to snap a losing streak of their own after dropping its past two games on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets.

But the streak is expected to end for the Raptors, who return home Saturday night. The Raptors are 8-2 this season in Toronto, and are expected to grab another win in front of their fans.

The Raptors are favored by 10.5 points tonight against the Magic, according to SI Sportsbook.

If the Magic want to win Saturday, it will have to come out of the gates strong. No lead will be safe against the Raptors on the road and the Magic will also have to deal with playing in a second city in as many nights. The Raptors are also playing on the second night of a back-to-back, so both teams could experience a case of tired legs tonight.

The Magic and Raptors tip off at 8 p.m.

