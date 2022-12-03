Magic vs. Raptors Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Toronto Raptors host the Orlando Magic Saturday night. Here's everything you need to know.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (5-18) hopes its seven-game losing streak can be snapped tonight as the team travels north of the border to face the Toronto Raptors (11-11).

The Magic lost last night against the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 107-96. The team struggled to generate many looks from the three-point line and coughed up the ball for 17 turnovers.

If the team wants to grab a win tonight, distributing the ball and limiting turnovers will be key. Orlando ranks 28th in the league in turnovers per game with 16.5.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...

Magic vs. Raptors Broadcast Information

Date: Saturday, Dec. 3

Saturday, Dec. 3 Time: 8:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m. TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Magic vs. Raptors Injury Report

Orlando Magic

Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)

Gary Harris (OUT - hamstring)

Jalen Suggs (OUT - knee)

Chuma Okeke (OUT - knee)

Wendell Carter Jr. (OUT - plantar fascia)

Mo Bamba (QUESTIONABLE - back spasms)

Toronto Raptors

Precious Achiuwa (OUT - ankle)

Otto Porter Jr. (QUESTIONABLE - toe)

Magic vs. Raptors Projected Starters

Orlando Magic

PG Markelle Fultz

SG Franz Wagner

SF Paolo Banchero

PF Bol Bol

C Moe Wagner

Toronto Raptors

PG Fred VanVleet

SG OG Anunoby

SF Scottie Barnes

PF Pascal Siakam

C Christian Koloko

