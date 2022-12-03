Magic vs. Raptors Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (5-18) hopes its seven-game losing streak can be snapped tonight as the team travels north of the border to face the Toronto Raptors (11-11).
The Magic lost last night against the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 107-96. The team struggled to generate many looks from the three-point line and coughed up the ball for 17 turnovers.
If the team wants to grab a win tonight, distributing the ball and limiting turnovers will be key. Orlando ranks 28th in the league in turnovers per game with 16.5.
Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...
Magic vs. Raptors Broadcast Information
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 3
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
- Radio: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
- Live Stream: NBA League Pass
Magic vs. Raptors Injury Report
Orlando Magic
- Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)
- Gary Harris (OUT - hamstring)
- Jalen Suggs (OUT - knee)
- Chuma Okeke (OUT - knee)
- Wendell Carter Jr. (OUT - plantar fascia)
- Mo Bamba (QUESTIONABLE - back spasms)
Toronto Raptors
- Precious Achiuwa (OUT - ankle)
- Otto Porter Jr. (QUESTIONABLE - toe)
Magic vs. Raptors Projected Starters
Orlando Magic
- PG Markelle Fultz
- SG Franz Wagner
- SF Paolo Banchero
- PF Bol Bol
- C Moe Wagner
Toronto Raptors
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG OG Anunoby
- SF Scottie Barnes
- PF Pascal Siakam
- C Christian Koloko
