Magic vs. Wizards GAMEDAY Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report
The Orlando Magic (17-28) is back in action tonight looking for a second straight win as the team heads back out on the road to face the Washington Wizards (19-26).
The Wizards come into tonight's game with three days of rest after winning Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks.
Meanwhile, the Magic is eyeing revenge after losing to the Wizards in the first meeting between the division rivals on Dec. 30 in Orlando. The Magic played without several key contributors who were suspended after leaving the bench in the Dec. 28 fight with the Detroit Pistons.
A win tonight would inch the Magic closer to the play-in tournament, while sinking the Wizards, who are in direct competition for those final postseason slots.
Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight's game ...
Magic vs. Wizards Broadcast Information
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 20
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
- Radio: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
- Live Stream: NBA League Pass
Magic vs. Wizards Injury Report
Orlando Magic
- Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)
- Jalen Suggs (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
- Chuma Okeke (OUT - knee)
Magic vs. Wizards Projected Starters
Orlando Magic
- PG Markelle Fultz
- SG Gary Harris
- SF Franz Wagner
- PF Paolo Banchero
- C Wendell Carter Jr.
Washington Wizards
- PG Monte Morris
- SG Bradley Beal
- SF Kyle Kuzma
- PF Kristaps Porzingis
- C Daniel Gafford
