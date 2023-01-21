Magic vs. Wizards GAMEDAY Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Washington Wizards host the Orlando Magic tonight. Here's everything you need to know.

The Orlando Magic (17-28) is back in action tonight looking for a second straight win as the team heads back out on the road to face the Washington Wizards (19-26).

The Wizards come into tonight's game with three days of rest after winning Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks.

Meanwhile, the Magic is eyeing revenge after losing to the Wizards in the first meeting between the division rivals on Dec. 30 in Orlando. The Magic played without several key contributors who were suspended after leaving the bench in the Dec. 28 fight with the Detroit Pistons.

A win tonight would inch the Magic closer to the play-in tournament, while sinking the Wizards, who are in direct competition for those final postseason slots.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight's game ...

Magic vs. Wizards Broadcast Information

Date: Saturday, Jan. 20

Saturday, Jan. 20 Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Magic vs. Wizards Injury Report

Orlando Magic

Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)

Jalen Suggs (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

Chuma Okeke (OUT - knee)

Magic vs. Wizards Projected Starters

Orlando Magic

PG Markelle Fultz

SG Gary Harris

SF Franz Wagner

PF Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

Washington Wizards

PG Monte Morris

SG Bradley Beal

SF Kyle Kuzma

PF Kristaps Porzingis

C Daniel Gafford

